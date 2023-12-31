Fireworks Still On Track To Light Up The Skies This New Year’s Eve

After making the hard decision to cancel all five New Year’s Eve community celebration events, Tauranga City Council are endeavouring to light up the skies across the city with fireworks at approximately 9.30pm and midnight tonight to bring in the New Year.

Weather permitting, fireworks will happen from various locations around the city, however, unfortunately the Matua display is unable to proceed due to anticipated weather challenges with fireworks being launched from the water at this particular location.

Health and safety is a priority, and fireworks won’t be delivered if there is a safety risk.

Our pyrotechnics provider will continue to watch the weather closely throughout the evening and we’ll be updating Tauranga City Council and My Tauranga Facebook pages with changes.

If they do go ahead, fireworks displays will be visible across Mt Maunganui, Pāpāmoa, the City Centre and Waimapu estuary harbour areas. We encourage the community to watch the fireworks from a deck or backyard, or a safe elevated position.

We wish our community a happy and safe New Year.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

