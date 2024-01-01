2023 road deaths down on previous year

While crashes on our road continue to be a leading cause of death, we have provisionally seen 340 road-related deaths in 2023, which was down 34 from 2022.

Despite this, our holiday road deaths currently sits at 15. We have already equalled last year’s number of deaths in the same holiday season, with two days still remaining.

While it is worth noting the reduction in overall deaths, there are still too many people who didn’t get to spend the festive season with loved ones.

Speed, alcohol and drugs and distraction are still the main causes of death and serious injury. Wearing your seatbelt can also be the difference between surviving a crash and not.

As people continue to travel around Aotearoa, the roads will be busier than usual. Please be patient, plan your trips, drive sober and pull over if you are feeling tired.



