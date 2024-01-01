Update: Incident at Bethells Beach

Police can confirm a person has died following a water-related incident at Bethells Beach yesterday afternoon.

Emergency services responded to reports that four people had been swept out to sea at around 5.40pm.

Surf Life Saving New Zealand crews retrieved three people from the water with minor injuries and a fourth person was located by the Westpac Helicopter and retrieved by the Police launch Deodar.

That person was transported to Auckland City Hospital by helicopter in a critical condition but has sadly since died.

Our thoughts are with their family and friends at this difficult time.

The death will now be referred to the Coroner.

