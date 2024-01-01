Fatal crash, SH 30, Rotorua district

A person has died following a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 30 at Okataina this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene, between Curtis Road and Lake Okataina Road, about 2.30pm.

Three people were in the vehicle when it rolled. Sadly one person died at the scene and the two others involved received minor injuries.

The road has been closed while the Serious Crash Unit investigates, but it is expected to reopen within the hour.

