Sudden Death - Matakatia Bay, Auckland

A person has died following an incident at Matakatia Bay in Auckland this evening.

Emergency services, including Police Eagle helicopter and Coastguard, were called around 6:40pm and brought the man to shore from the water but unfortunately he could not be revived.

The matter will be referred to the Coroner.

Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.

