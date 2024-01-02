Serious Crash, State Highway 25, Coromandel - Waikato

Police are at the scene of a serious single-vehicle crash that has closed Thames Coast Road south of Kereta.

Emergency services were alerted about 3.25am, after a car reportedly hit a power pole and crashed into the water near Russek Road.

State Highway 25 will remain closed for several hours. There are no detours available, anyone needing to travel to or from Coromandel will need to go via Whitianga.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

