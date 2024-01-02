Summer Weather And A Front To Balance Things Out

Covering period of Tuesday 2 - Sunday 7 January



The gentle start to 2024 for Aotearoa New Zealand looks to continue as MetService forecasts a series of typical summer days to open the new year. This will be briefly interrupted by a frontal system that brings rain to parts of the country towards the end of the week.

The weather on Tuesday and Wednesday echoes that of the first day of the year: warm temperatures, a healthy mix of cloud and sunshine and afternoon showers for some.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane says: “There’s plenty of good weather for those wanting to enjoy outdoor activities these holidays. There will also be one or two showers in the mix for some spots, so it's always good to check the latest forecasts when making plans for the day.”

On Thursday, the South Island experiences the first wet weather frontal system of the year, bringing rain to Fiordland, southern Westland, Southland and Clutha. Fiordland may see some Heavy Rain, leading to the issuance of a MetService Watch.

Makgabutlane advises, "Being summer, there will be a lot of tramping activity down there. Be sure to keep up with the latest Severe Weather information on the MetService website as heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly."

The front progresses up the country through Friday and Saturday, introducing bouts of wet weather. By Sunday the front is expected to have moved away to the east, marking a return to brighter and more settled weather to round off the week.

