Five Arrested After Fleeing Driver Incidents

Counties Manukau Police have arrested five people following two separate fleeing driver incidents across the district overnight.

At around 10.40pm, Police located a stolen vehicle travelling through Manurewa.

Counties Manukau South Area Commander, Inspector Joe Hunter, says the vehicle fled upon seeing Police and was not pursued.

“Eagle was quickly overhead and followed the vehicle, which was allegedly observed speeding, driving dangerously and running multiple red lights.”

Inspector Hunter says the vehicle was successfully spiked on Roscommon Road, Wiri, with the vehicle losing two tyres.

“However, the driver continued to flee before the vehicle was spiked again on Wallace Road, Mangere Bridge. The vehicle then entered State Highway 20 at Kirkbride Road and headed northbound before becoming immobile.

“The driver was taken into custody without issue.

“It is incredibly fortunate no member of the public was seriously injured as a result of the driver’s actions.”

An 18-year-old will appear in Manukau District Court on 18 January charged with failing to stop, dangerous driving and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

Shortly after this incident, Police observed a vehicle driving through Takanini with no headlights on and a broken quarter light.

“At about 11.35pm, Police attempted to stop the vehicle but it failed to do so and fled at high speed.

“We elected not to pursue and Eagle quickly gained observation where it was monitored travelling along State Highway 20,” he says.

“The vehicle was successfully spiked prior to the Waterview tunnel and came to a stop after exiting.”

Four youths, aged between 13-16, were taken into custody.

