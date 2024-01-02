Man Arrested After Raglan Firearms Incident

Detective Senior Sergeant Terri Wilson:

Police have arrested a 47-year-old man following a firearms incident at Manu Bay in Raglan yesterday.

The man was arrested at a Pōkeno address by members of the Waikato Armed Offenders Squad. He was taken into custody without issue.

The man will be appearing in the Hamilton District Court tomorrow on firearm-related charges.

As the case is now before the court, Police are unable to comment further.

