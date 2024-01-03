Fatal Crash: Waimā, Far North

Police are investigating after a person died in a crash in Northland yesterday evening.

Emergency services were alerted about 6.20pm on Tuesday, following a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Waimā Valley Road and Puha Road.

Sadly, the person died in hospital a short time later.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

