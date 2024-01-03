Serious Crash: SH 8, Fruitlands near Alexandra Central Otago

Police are at the scene of a serious crash that has closed State Highway 8 at Fruitlands near Alexandra between Butchers Point Road and Conroys Road.

Emergency services were called at 12.25pm, after two vehicles collided.

Initial indications suggest three people have injuries, two have critical injuries and one is in a moderate condition.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

Traffic management is being arranged and diversions will be through Earnscleugh, however motorists should expect delays and postpone travel if possible.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

