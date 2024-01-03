Serious Crash: SH 8, Fruitlands near Alexandra Central Otago

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Looking back on highlights of the events calendar in Wellington this year it would be remiss not to start with the light shone on Katherine Mansfield – a key facet of our city’s literary identity, who was born here in 1888 and died in France in 1923 at the age of 34. Commemorations of the 100th year since her TB-riven demise took many forms in 2023 from a demure run of NZ Post stamps to a colourfully garish set of posters, the artwork for which also took up prime real-estate on the rump of Wellington buses proclaiming ‘Katherine Mansfield: 100 Years of Influence... More
Legislation to repeal Fair Pay Agreements passed its third reading in Parliament today, achieving an early milestone in the Government’s 100-day plan. “We have moved quickly, as the public expects us to do, to implement one of our 100-day priorities and remove this blunt tool before any Fair Pay Agreements were finalised," sayS Brooke van Velden... More