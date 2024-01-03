Police seek witnesses to Māhia assault

Police
investigating a serious assault in Māhia on New Year’s
morning are asking any witnesses to come forward.
A
34-year-old man was knocked unconscious, suffering a
concussion and facial injuries, after he tried to break up
an altercation between an unknown group of people about
12.40am.
The victim was hospitalised but has since
been discharged.
This should have been a night of
celebration and sadly hasn’t turned out that way. We know
the fight involved between 20 to 30 people in a carpark of a
Newcastle Street hotel, and it was likely witnessed by a
number of people.
Detectives from Wairoa and Gisborne
are investigating and need to hear from anyone with
information or footage. This can be provided by calling 105,
or by making a report online at 105.police.govt.nz,
using Update Report. Please quote the file number
240101/2665.
Information can also be provided
anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111.
