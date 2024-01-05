Update: Serious crash, Broadlands Road near Taupō

Police can now advise two people have died in a crash on Broadlands Road near Taupō this afternoon.

One other person has been critically injured.

The crash, involving two vehicles, was reported to Police at 4.10pm.

The road is expected to remain closed for some time and diversions are in place.

