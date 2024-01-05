Operation Walter: Name Release

Police can now name the victim of a homicide in Aranui on 4 January.

He was David Karl Bridgwater, aged 38.

Our sympathies are with his whānau and loved ones at this difficult time.

The investigation into David’s death is ongoing.

Police are continuing to seek a white 2006 Toyota Crown sedan, registration LEQ895. The car has a sunroof, making it quite distinctive.

Anyone who has information which could assist the investigation is asked to contact Police via 105, quoting file number 240104/2142.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

