Operation Walter: Police Seek Sightings Of Second Vehicle

Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves:

Police, supported by the Armed Offenders Squad, executed a pre-planned search warrant at a Carisbrooke Street address in Aranui, this morning.

The search began about 9am and is part of Operation Walter, the investigation into the death of David Bridgwater in Carisbrooke Street early on Thursday 4 January.

We expect to remain at this address over the weekend.

Police are seeking sightings of a second car.

This car – a green 2003 Holden Commodore, registration BGE263 – is believed to have been in Carisbrooke Street at the time of David’s death, leaving shortly afterwards.

Police would like to hear from anyone who has seen this car since around 2am on 4 January and any time since then.

Police are also continuing to seek sightings of a white 2006 Toyota Crown sedan, registration LEQ895.

I understand that people can sometimes be reluctant to speak with police so I would like to remind everyone that information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

