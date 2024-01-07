Wairarapa Moves Into Restricted Fire Season

The whole of the Wairarapa will move into a restricted
fire season on Monday, 8 January at 8am, until further
notice.
A restricted fire season means anyone planning
on lighting an open-air fire will need a permit. You can
apply for a permit at www.checkitsalright.nz.
Declaring
the restricted season, Wellington District Community Risk
Manager Phil Soal says the region has started to dry out,
with fire conditions set to become more dangerous as the
forecast higher temperatures, reduced rainfall and windier
El Niño weather pattern kicks in through summer.
"We
have already seen a few small fires escape recently, but
thankfully they were able to be brought under control
relatively quickly," he says.
"As the fire danger
continues to increase, it becomes more difficult to control
fires, especially with the wind we have been
experiencing.
"If you have a permit, follow the
conditions listed on your permit."
Fire and Emergency
encourages all people planning on lighting fires this season
to check the weather conditions.
"If it’s hot and
windy, do not light a fire, even if you have a permit," says
Phil Soal.
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
AUKUS, the trilateral pact between the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia, was a steal for all except one of the partners. Australia, given the illusion of protection even as its aggressive stance (acquiring nuclear-powered submarines, becoming a forward base for the US military) aggravated other countries; the feeling of superiority, even as it was surrendering itself to a foreign power as never before, was the loser in the bargain. Last month, Australians woke up to the sad reminder that their government’s capitulation to Washington has been so total as to render any further talk about independence an embarrassment... More
Legislation to repeal Fair Pay Agreements passed its third reading in Parliament today, achieving an early milestone in the Government’s 100-day plan. “We have moved quickly, as the public expects us to do, to implement one of our 100-day priorities and remove this blunt tool before any Fair Pay Agreements were finalised," sayS Brooke van Velden... More