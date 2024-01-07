Wairarapa Moves Into Restricted Fire Season

The whole of the Wairarapa will move into a restricted fire season on Monday, 8 January at 8am, until further notice.

A restricted fire season means anyone planning on lighting an open-air fire will need a permit. You can apply for a permit at www.checkitsalright.nz.

Declaring the restricted season, Wellington District Community Risk Manager Phil Soal says the region has started to dry out, with fire conditions set to become more dangerous as the forecast higher temperatures, reduced rainfall and windier El Niño weather pattern kicks in through summer.

"We have already seen a few small fires escape recently, but thankfully they were able to be brought under control relatively quickly," he says.

"As the fire danger continues to increase, it becomes more difficult to control fires, especially with the wind we have been experiencing.

"If you have a permit, follow the conditions listed on your permit."

Fire and Emergency encourages all people planning on lighting fires this season to check the weather conditions.

"If it’s hot and windy, do not light a fire, even if you have a permit," says Phil Soal.

Go to www.checkitsalright.nz for tips on how to stay fire safe.

