Traffic management in place on SH 73 near Kirwee due to vegetation fire - Canterbury

Emergency services are responding to a vegetation fire in paddocks on State Highway 73 (West Coast Road), near Kirwee in Canterbury.

The fire was reported at around 4.15pm today and at this stage is believed to have started due to sparks from a train travelling towards Darfield.

A diversion is in place at the intersection of State Highway 73 and Courtenay Road.

Motorists are asked to follow the directions of emergency services staff.

