Unexplained death, Tauranga

Police in Tauranga are investigating the unexplained death of a woman in Bethlehem.

Officers were called to an Aria View property around 6:20pm last night, and discovered the woman deceased inside the house.

A scene guard has remained in place overnight and CIB is expected to return to the scene today.

There will be an increased Police presence in the area as Police make their inquiries.



