Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Mixed Bag For Surf Lifeguards Across The Country As Beachgoers Make The Most Of Sun During Holiday Period

Monday, 8 January 2024, 3:36 pm
Press Release: Surf Life Saving New Zealand

It was a mixed bag for surf lifeguards across the country this weekend, with wet weather in some parts of the country keeping beachgoers away on Saturday, while warm and sunny weather of Sunday saw a surge in beach activity – and rescues.

Surf Life Saving New Zealand (SLSNZ) Chief Operations Officer Chris Emmett says that nationally, 22 rescues were performed by surf lifeguards, with 18 rescues on Sunday. Similarly, of the 44 assists performed by surf lifeguards over the weekend, 42 of those were performed on Sunday.

“Our surf lifeguards continue to perform incredibly well this season, dealing with a huge numbers of beachgoers as people make the most of warm weather and sunny skies before they return to work,” he says.

“Beachgoers have on the whole been well-behaved, but we encourage the public to check www.safeswim.org.nz to find a lifeguarded beach, and always swim between the red and yellow flags, which show the safest place to swim.”

Several noteworthy incidents occurred across the weekend. On Sunday on the east coast of the Northern Region, surf lifeguards at Ōmaha were kept busy with huge numbers of beach goers. At 4pm, the club reported 1,400 beach users, the highest in the Northern Region. Similar numbers were seen at Oriental Bay, with Maranui Surf Life Saving Club surf lifeguards patrolling there reporting 1,300 beach users at 3pm, while Mt Maunganui surf lifeguards had the busiest day in the Eastern Region, at one point having over 1,400 people on their stretch of the beach. Taylors Mistake reported Southern Region’s highest beach numbers for the day, with a peak headcount of 618 people at 2pm.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Surf lifeguards at Bethells Beach on Auckland’s west coast (Northern Region), treated nine swimmers for blue bottle stings on Sunday, while also being involved in a search following an unsubstantiated report of three people trapped on rocks between Bethells Beach and Muriwai. Pāpāmoa lifeguards (Eastern Region) assisted 20 people back to shore throughout their patrol as strong currents caused many swimmers to need a hand, while Waihī (Eastern Region) assisted two people out of a rip by picking them up in an Inflatable Rescue Boat (IRB).

Further south, and surf lifeguards at Foxton quickly responded to a rescue as patrol was finishing for the day. Surf lifeguards also performed notable rescues at Raglan, South Brighton, and Brighton.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Surf Life Saving New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On Immigration’s Role In The Gaza Carnage


If the world was in any doubt about what Israel’s endgame in Gaza might be, this (Google translated) Christmas Day report in the Israeli media made it pretty clear: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed [today] at the Likud faction meeting that he is working to bring about the voluntary immigration of Gaza residents to other countries. “Our problem is [finding] countries that are ready to absorb, and we are working on it,” Netanyahu said...
More


 
 
Gordon Campbell: On How The State Aims To Dictate What The Unemployed Are Allowed To Buy
At first glance, ACT deputy leader Brooke Van Velden might seem an odd choice to oversee workplace relations... More

Post Election Podcast: River Of Freedom Review
With a new coalition Government now formed, it’s time to look at the impact the documentary movie River of Freedom had on Election ’23... More


Government: Repeal Of Fair Pay Agreements

Legislation to repeal Fair Pay Agreements passed its third reading in Parliament today, achieving an early milestone in the Government’s 100-day plan. “We have moved quickly, as the public expects us to do, to implement one of our 100-day priorities and remove this blunt tool before any Fair Pay Agreements were finalised," sayS Brooke van Velden... More


Government: Renews RBNZ Focus On Inflation

With Parliament having passed the RBNZ (Economic Objective) Amendment Bill, the Government has met its commitment to return the Reserve Bank to a single focus on inflation... More

Government: Additional Ferry Funding Declined

The coalition Government has shelved KiwiRail's request to contribute significant additional funding to address cost escalations in the project to replace the InterIslander ferry fleet... More


Climate Change Commission: Policies Must Achieve Climate Goals

The Minister of Climate Change today released the Commission’s final advice to inform the Government’s plan to meet Aotearoa’s greenhouse gas reduction goal for 2026-2030... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 