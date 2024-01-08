Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Surf Life Saving NZ Acknowledges Efforts Of Kariaotahi Surf Life Saving Club In Search&Body Recovery Of Missing Swimmer

Monday, 8 January 2024, 6:38 pm
Press Release: Surf Life Saving New Zealand

Surf Life Saving New Zealand (SLSNZ) has today confirmed the recovery of a body in the search for a 19-year-old man who went missing at Kariaotahi Beach on 2 January.

The body was located by LandSAR on Sunday 7 January, 500m north of Cochrane's Gap, and was recovered by surf lifeguards from Kariaotahi Surf Life Saving Club and transported to awaiting police at Hamilton’s Gap.

Multiple surf lifeguards from Kariaotahi Surf Life Saving Club in Auckland were involved in the ongoing search across five days, as well as the recovery, alongside Police, Westpac Rescue Helicopter, and LandSAR.

Zac Franich, General Manager of Surf Life Saving Northern Region (SLSNR), says that the organisation would like to acknowledge the Club and its members for their ongoing efforts and dedication.

“Volunteer surf lifeguards from the Kariaotahi Search & Rescue squad have been involved in extensive searches over the past five days. We would like to acknowledge the dedication of all those involved for their ongoing and tireless actions. Such a search can have a significant emotional impact, and we will ensure appropriate support services are in place for those involved.

“We also send our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the victim.”

