Name Release, Fatal Crash Taupo

Police are now able to release the names of the two people who died in a

crash in Taupo last week.

Claire Ball, 51, of Rotorua and Lynda Ball, 76, of Taupo died at the scene of

the two-vehicle crash on Broadlands Road on January 5.

Police’s thoughts are with their family and loved ones.

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.



