Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Air Force Recruit Trades Auckland Exotic Vet Clinic For The Medical Front Line

Wednesday, 10 January 2024, 4:24 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Defence Force

Aircraftsman Nicole Fraser’s used to operating outside the norm.

A trained veterinary nurse, she’s spent the past year working in New Zealand’s only exotic vet clinic in Auckland’s Mount Albert.

“I specialised in nursing exotic animals. This meant that I dealt with everything weird and wonderful. From syringe feeding giant koi fish, to looking after sick penguins, to monitoring surgery on lizards,” she says. 

But now, Aircraftsman Fraser is switching out her four-legged patients for a new career altogether, training to be a Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) medic.

“I know that I will continue to be challenged, but I’m extremely excited for it,” she said.

Born in New Plymouth, Fraser spent most of her youth in Auckland, attending Ormiston Senior College in Flat Bush.

The Taranaki-born recruit completed her RNZAF training in December and will join the Defence Health School at Burnham Military Camp in February, where she will complete three years of study in paramedicine, the longest trade course offered in the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF).

“After completing qualifications and working full-time as a vet nurse, I realised that I really wanted to work in an environment that could allow me to grow and challenge myself more, which has aligned well with the Defence Force, and especially the RNZAF.

“I have a real drive to do something bigger than myself. I want to get stuck in and make a difference,” she said.

When she was little, she loved the idea of joining the NZDF and “being brave and doing cool activities”.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Now she’s able to do just that, while combining it with her love of medicine.

She spent 14 weeks at RNZAF Base Woodbourne completing the RNZAF’s basic training, which all new recruits go through.

“I have loved learning an array of new, extremely useful skills. We’ve been taught things like comprehensive weapons training, navigation, field skills, and radio communications. All of this knowledge is something that you would never learn in civilian life, which is why it’s so awesome to experience it,” she said.

It wasn’t all smooth sailing though. A stand-out challenge for her was something most people would overlook.

“I was the only left-handed recruit on the course. Although our standard issue rifle is considered ambidextrous, I still struggled with drills and such due to everything being flipped.

“In general, I find that being left-handed on a course that is highly skills-based is hard, as I am always that one recruit who does it backwards, or there simply isn’t a left-handed version.”

Supported by the strong bonds made with the other recruits, she was able to overcome this challenge and any others she faced during training.

She hoped this latest step in her career would allow her to continue learning and growing as a person, and she recommended a career in the NZDF to others.

“Be ready to feel tired, stretched mentally, and challenged like never before. It’s going to feel hard and like a long time, but once it’s over you will be immensely proud of who you’ve become.”

Aircraftsman Fraser was excited to start her course and said there would be a lot of overlap in knowledge she could bring from her previous career.

“I’m looking forward to the opportunities to deploy overseas and make a difference.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Defence Force on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On Immigration’s Role In The Gaza Carnage


If the world was in any doubt about what Israel’s endgame in Gaza might be, this (Google translated) Christmas Day report in the Israeli media made it pretty clear: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed [today] at the Likud faction meeting that he is working to bring about the voluntary immigration of Gaza residents to other countries. “Our problem is [finding] countries that are ready to absorb, and we are working on it,” Netanyahu said...
More


 
 
Gordon Campbell: On How The State Aims To Dictate What The Unemployed Are Allowed To Buy
At first glance, ACT deputy leader Brooke Van Velden might seem an odd choice to oversee workplace relations... More

Post Election Podcast: River Of Freedom Review
With a new coalition Government now formed, it’s time to look at the impact the documentary movie River of Freedom had on Election ’23... More


Government: Repeal Of Fair Pay Agreements

Legislation to repeal Fair Pay Agreements passed its third reading in Parliament today, achieving an early milestone in the Government’s 100-day plan. “We have moved quickly, as the public expects us to do, to implement one of our 100-day priorities and remove this blunt tool before any Fair Pay Agreements were finalised," sayS Brooke van Velden... More


Government: Renews RBNZ Focus On Inflation

With Parliament having passed the RBNZ (Economic Objective) Amendment Bill, the Government has met its commitment to return the Reserve Bank to a single focus on inflation... More

Government: Additional Ferry Funding Declined

The coalition Government has shelved KiwiRail's request to contribute significant additional funding to address cost escalations in the project to replace the InterIslander ferry fleet... More


Climate Change Commission: Policies Must Achieve Climate Goals

The Minister of Climate Change today released the Commission’s final advice to inform the Government’s plan to meet Aotearoa’s greenhouse gas reduction goal for 2026-2030... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 