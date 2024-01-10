Clarification: Fatal Crash, Taupo

Family of one of the victims named in yesterday’s release about the Broadlands Road crash have asked that her preferred name be used.

Jeannine Ball, 51, of Reporoa and Lynda Ball, 76, of Taupo died at the scene of the two-vehicle crash on Broadlands Road on January 5.

In yesterday’s release, Police referred to Jeannine as Claire.

