Foxton Pools To Reopen With A Splash On 23 January 2024

A refreshed Foxton Pools will open with a blessing, ribbon cutting ceremony and a community party on Tuesday 23 January 2024.



After the revamped facility opens its doors to the public for the first time, our community will have year round use of the pools, and will enjoy a new inbuilt spa pool, reception area, improved building and new ventilation systems.

The opening of the upgraded facility will be celebrated with a party for the whole community. Join us between 11am and 2pm on Tuesday 23 January 2024 to experience the new building with lots of free activities for the whole whānau. There will be a free sausage sizzle, a photo booth, coffee and ice cream trucks and more to enjoy!

Mayor Bernie Wanden says, “It is fitting to open the upgraded Foxton Pools with a party. There has been a lot of excitement and anticipation around the facility’s redevelopment. I’d like to thank everyone involved in the project – from members of our community who shared their thoughts about how the site should be developed, to the contractors who completed the work. Foxton Pools is a venue that the whole community will be proud of, and will it will set the scene for many happy memories for years to come.”

Not only will our community get to enjoy the upgraded facility year-round, they will have access to it with longer opening hours. Previously the Foxton Pools weekday hours were 10am to 7pm, but when it reopens, the facility will be open Monday to Friday from 6am to 7pm. The weekend hours will remain unchanged, opening between 8am and 6pm.

Our popular swim school will operate from both Levin Aquatic Centre and Foxton Pools throughout the year, and fitness classes for all fitness levels will be held at both venues during all four seasons. Mobility hoists are available, providing people with disabilities or limited mobility greater access to the benefits of water therapy.

Established in 1927, Foxton Pools opened as an outdoor pool at Easton Park. It closed in 2007, but was never demolished. In December that year, a new indoor aquatic centre opened at 61-63 Main Street, Foxton. The site housed a 25x10metre (4 lane) pool, 10x5metre teaching pool and a small toddlers’ pool.

As part of the recent upgrade, the pools have been refreshed, and a spa pool has been added. Aquatic facility specialists Apollo Projects, contracted by Council, began the construction of the new building in February 2023.

Foxton Pools are Poolsafe accredited. PoolSafe is a Recreation Aotearoa and Water Safety New Zealand programme incorporating a range of initiatives aimed at reducing the number of water related injuries in and around New Zealand pools. These initiatives include educational resources, public awareness campaigns and a Quality Management Scheme for public pools.

