Delays Expected After Crash On State Highway 1 Near Ruakaka - Northland

The single vehicle crash, reported to Police at around 4.28pm, has closed the SH1 roundabout to Port Marsden Highway and Sandford Road.

Thankfully, no one has been seriously injured in the crash.

Diversions are being put in place and motorists are advised to expect delays, and to avoid the area if possible.

