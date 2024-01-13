Titahi Bay Fire - Final Update

Firefighters have spent the day digging out and extinguishing hotspots and strengthening the containment lines around the fireground in Whitireia Park, Titahi Bay, where fire broke out on Thursday night.

Fire and Emergency Incident Controller Glenn Thompson said the crews drawn from the Wellington, Wainuiomata, Upper Hutt and Te Horo Volunteer Fire Brigades had made great progress today and would be working until this evening when operations were expected to finish.

Drones with thermal imaging equipment will fly over the fireground again tonight to make sure there are no more hotspots within the 30-50 meter-wide perimeter that could reignite in strong winds.

Depending on what the drones find, Fire and Emergency is aiming to hand back the land to the Greater Wellington Regional Council tomorrow.

Glenn Thompson said Fire and Emergency had received great support from the local rūnanga Ngāti Toa and the community. The Titahi Bay Golf Club had turned over its clubrooms to the Incident Management Team. "We’re extremely grateful to all the locals who have been so supportive."

