Titahi Bay Fire - Final Update

Firefighters have spent the day digging out and
extinguishing hotspots and strengthening the containment
lines around the fireground in Whitireia Park, Titahi Bay,
where fire broke out on Thursday night.
Fire and
Emergency Incident Controller Glenn Thompson said the crews
drawn from the Wellington, Wainuiomata, Upper Hutt and Te
Horo Volunteer Fire Brigades had made great progress today
and would be working until this evening when operations were
expected to finish.
Drones with thermal imaging
equipment will fly over the fireground again tonight to make
sure there are no more hotspots within the 30-50 meter-wide
perimeter that could reignite in strong
winds.
Depending on what the drones find, Fire and
Emergency is aiming to hand back the land to the Greater
Wellington Regional Council tomorrow.
Glenn Thompson
said Fire and Emergency had received great support from the
local rūnanga Ngāti Toa and the community. The Titahi Bay
Golf Club had turned over its clubrooms to the Incident
Management Team. "We’re extremely grateful to all the
locals who have been so
supportive."
