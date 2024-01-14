Police make additional arrest in Jayden Mamfredos-Nair homicide investigation

A third arrest has been made in the homicide investigation into the death of Jayden Mamfredos-Nair.

Detective Inspector Callum McNeill, of Waitematā CIB, says Police arrested a 20-year-old man on Saturday night.

“We have also charged this man with Jayden’s murder,” he says.

“He is expected in the North Shore District Court tomorrow, Monday 15 January, and will appear alongside the two men arrested earlier on Saturday."

Detective Inspector McNeill says Police cannot rule out further arrests as part of the investigation.

