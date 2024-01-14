Have You Seen Blair?

Southern Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate missing 55-year-old Blair.

He was last seen on the evening of Friday January 12 in Middlemarch.

Police and Blair’s family have concerns for his wellbeing.

He is likely wearing a khaki long-sleeve shirt and work pants.

Police are also seeking sightings of his vehicle, a white Isuzu truck, registration GYA461, with Strathdale Honey written on the front.

Anyone who has seen Blair or his vehicle is urged to call Police on 111, quoting event number P057424815.

