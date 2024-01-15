Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
It’s All On In Tauranga This Weekend

Monday, 15 January 2024, 5:05 pm
Press Release: Tauranga City Council

From the cricket frenzy of the Hot Spring Spas T20 Black Clash in association with Wolfbrook to the impressive athleticism showcased at the GJ Gardner Homes NZ Beach Tour beach volleyball, and the Fulton Hogan Mount Festival of Multisport, Tauranga is preparing for an unforgettable and bustling weekend!

"We are excited to host such an extraordinary line-up of events this weekend. Tauranga exudes vibrant energy, and these celebrations truly embody the fun and liveliness that we know our community enjoy," says Nelita Byrne, Venue & Events Manager at Tauranga City Council.

The action in Mount Maunganui kicks off early with the Mount Festival of Multisport which includes the Calley Homes Tauranga Half Triathlon, Pressio Half Marathon, AquaBike, and Pilot Bay Ocean Swims.

The Mount Festival of Multisport is an iconic collection of races, where top international athletes will join some of New Zealand’s sporting elite on one of the most beautiful courses in the world – including the incredible base track around Mauao. The best place for spectators to watch the action will be from Pilot Bay at the event village or along Marine Parade.

Tauranga City Council Manager of Transport Network Operations, Richard Eaton, is asking the community to make sure they check the Tauranga City Council website before they leave home, “there is so much going on in our city this weekend and it’s really exciting."

“There will be road closures, especially around Mount Maunganui and Pāpāmoa, with the Festival of Multisport events so please plan your journey and be patient if you need to wait,” he says.

The eagerly awaited sell-out Hot Spring Spas T20 Black Clash also kicks off on Saturday afternoon, 20 January. Cricket enthusiasts and sports fans alike can witness top cricketing talent and rugby personalities engage in a fun T20 match at the iconic Bay Oval. This event is a standout on our city's calendar, drawing crowds from across Aotearoa.

Carlena Limmer from Duco, the organisers behind the Hot Spring Spas T20 Black Clash, is excited about the upcoming event, “We are thrilled to be returning the Hot Spring Spas T20 Black Clash in association with Wolfbrook to Tauranga for the second time in January. Tauranga is a fantastic city, one of New Zealand’s favourite summer holiday destinations, and one of the country’s premier event destinations with its beautiful beaches and with so much to do in the region.

It has produced some wonderful athletes from both codes and the locals always make us feel very welcome. Tauranga City Council is a fantastic partner, and we are very grateful for their support. We cannot wait to be back at Bay Oval for an evening of epic Cricket vs Rugby sport-tainment! “

In 2022, Black Clash event drew a crowd of over 10,000 spectators who spent $1.1 million throughout the weekend, and Tauranga is poised for more of the same with so many visitors expected for all the events on offer this weekend.

Next weekend, Tauranga will still be buzzing with events like One Love, New Zealand’s biggest reggae festival, Classic Flyers Aero Day, and the Surf Lifesaving Eastern Regional Championships which will bring together the region's surf lifesavers to showcase their skills and dedication on the shores of Tauranga's stunning beaches.

At One Love, expect an atmosphere filled with positive energy, contrasting intense competition on the beaches where volleyball players will battle it out fiercely. Additionally, the surf lifesaving event will highlight the crucial significance of water safety within our coastal community and the incredible volunteers who give their time to this important organisation.

Nelita Byrne emphasises the significance of these events in fostering community spirit and attracting visitors to the city. "Our goal is to provide a range of experiences and events so there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Whether you're a sports enthusiast, a music fan, or someone who simply enjoys the beauty of our coastal city, there's something for you in Tauranga. These celebrations not only showcase Tauranga's diverse offerings but also contribute to the economic and cultural vibrancy of our community."

