A two-for-one for Police following burglary arrests

Two offenders got more than they bargained for after being disturbed during a burglary in Onehunga this morning.

Police responded quickly to a vape store on Mt Smart Road just before 2am, with offenders still inside.

But that wouldn’t be the only discovery at the scene.

Auckland City East’s Relieving Area Prevention Manager, Acting Inspector David Mayes, says two men were promptly arrested at the scene when Police arrived.

“Initially it was reported that a vehicle had been used to gain entry to the store,” Acting Inspector Mayes says.

“However, following enquiries at the scene our staff confirmed the vehicle had not been used.”

A search of the vehicle allegedly used by the offenders checked out for responding Police staff.

“We have recovered a quantity of methamphetamine from inside the vehicle, as well as cash,” Acting Inspector Mayes says.

A 44-year-old man will be facing a charge of possession of methamphetamine for supply as a result.

Acting Inspector Mayes says enquiries remain ongoing into the burglary.

“I would like to acknowledge the member of the public who reported seeing a disturbance inside the store, allowing us to quickly get on scene.

“It takes everyone working together to keep our communities safe, so I encourage everyone who sees something suspicious taking place to report it to us as soon as possible.”

