Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

A two-for-one for Police following burglary arrests

Tuesday, 16 January 2024, 9:40 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Two offenders got more than they bargained for after being disturbed during a burglary in Onehunga this morning.

Police responded quickly to a vape store on Mt Smart Road just before 2am, with offenders still inside.

But that wouldn’t be the only discovery at the scene.

Auckland City East’s Relieving Area Prevention Manager, Acting Inspector David Mayes, says two men were promptly arrested at the scene when Police arrived.

“Initially it was reported that a vehicle had been used to gain entry to the store,” Acting Inspector Mayes says.

“However, following enquiries at the scene our staff confirmed the vehicle had not been used.”

A search of the vehicle allegedly used by the offenders checked out for responding Police staff.

“We have recovered a quantity of methamphetamine from inside the vehicle, as well as cash,” Acting Inspector Mayes says.

A 44-year-old man will be facing a charge of possession of methamphetamine for supply as a result.

Acting Inspector Mayes says enquiries remain ongoing into the burglary.

“I would like to acknowledge the member of the public who reported seeing a disturbance inside the store, allowing us to quickly get on scene.

“It takes everyone working together to keep our communities safe, so I encourage everyone who sees something suspicious taking place to report it to us as soon as possible.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Gaza Genocide Hearings


Don’t hold your breath for a final judgement from the International Court of Justice as to whether Israel is, or isn’t, committing genocide in Gaza. Since 2019, the ICJ has been mulling over whether Myanmar has committed genocide against its Rohingya population, and still hasn’t reached a conclusion. Similarly, it took 14 years for the ICJ to conclude that while yes, acts of genocide were committed by Serbian forces in Bosnia in the 1990s, the Serbian government wasn’t directly responsible for committing genocide.
Problem being, an intention to commit genocide is rarely announced in advance...
More


 
 


Government: Cancels Auckland Light Rail
The coalition Government continues to deliver on its 100-day plan with the decision to cancel the Auckland Light Rail project.
“Auckland Light Rail would have cost taxpayers $15 billion, with advice showing the cost could increase to $29.2 billion,” Transport Minister Simeon Brown says... More

Government: NZ Support For Strikes Against Houthis
Foreign Minister Winston Peters and Defence Minister Judith Collins KC today expressed New Zealand support for strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen threatening commercial shipping in the Red Sea... More


ACT: Climate Bill Will Save Jobs And Meet Obligations
“A Member’s Bill in my name provides a much fairer way for New Zealand to meet our climate obligations, and will keep thousands of highly paid jobs in our communities,” says ACT’s Climate Change spokesman Simon Court... More


Police: 100,000th firearm entered into the new Firearms Registry
Licenced firearms owners across the country have responded well to the Registry, with it taking just seven months to get to the 100,000th firearm recorded into the system... More

Government: Renews RBNZ Focus On Inflation

With Parliament having passed the RBNZ (Economic Objective) Amendment Bill, the Government has met its commitment to return the Reserve Bank to a single focus on inflation... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 