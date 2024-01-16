Driving behaviour in Nelson a concern to Police

Four motorists in Nelson have lost their licence after
being clocked driving at more than 140kph.
The
vehicles were among seven Police caught at high speed on
Whataku Drive within an hour on Sunday evening. Anyone
caught driving 40kmh above the speed limit has their licence
suspended instantly, and will be summonsed to appear in
court.
The driving behaviour has Police concerned says
Inspector Hamish Chapman, Tasman’s Road Policing
Manager.
“In one recent operation, seven motorists
were found to be driving with excess breath alcohol, while
many more have been caught using cell phones in operations
targeting distracted driving.
“We’re urging
motorists to think about their lives, their careers, their
travel opportunities, and also other people. The impact of
being caught drink-driving, or travelling at dangerous
speeds can have effects on you that you can’t
anticipate.
“Ask yourself what you’d say to a
person’s family if your poor driving behaviour resulted in
someone getting killed, and what you would tell your own
family.
