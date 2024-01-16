Driving behaviour in Nelson a concern to Police

Four motorists in Nelson have lost their licence after being clocked driving at more than 140kph.

The vehicles were among seven Police caught at high speed on Whataku Drive within an hour on Sunday evening. Anyone caught driving 40kmh above the speed limit has their licence suspended instantly, and will be summonsed to appear in court.

The driving behaviour has Police concerned says Inspector Hamish Chapman, Tasman’s Road Policing Manager.

“In one recent operation, seven motorists were found to be driving with excess breath alcohol, while many more have been caught using cell phones in operations targeting distracted driving.

“We’re urging motorists to think about their lives, their careers, their travel opportunities, and also other people. The impact of being caught drink-driving, or travelling at dangerous speeds can have effects on you that you can’t anticipate.

“Ask yourself what you’d say to a person’s family if your poor driving behaviour resulted in someone getting killed, and what you would tell your own family.

“There’s no excuse that can justify it.”



