Roads closed in Ashburton as Police respond to suspicious item - Canterbury

Roads closed in Ashburton as Police respond to suspicious item

Ashburton Police are currently responding to a report of a suspicious item on Tancred Street.

Police were called at 3.20pm.

There will be road closures in place while the matter is dealt with.

Motorists and pedestrians are asked to follow the directions of emergency services staff.

An update will be provided once the matter is resolved.

