Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Careful Of The Cables!

Wednesday, 17 January 2024, 9:55 am
Press Release: Transpower

Transpower is reminding boaties and users of Cook Strait of the undersea electricity and data cables which connect the South and North Islands.

These cables move electricity and data between the North and South Islands. “The cables are an essential piece of our national infrastructure, they keep the power flowing for New Zealanders and we need to take care of them,” Mark Ryall, Transpower’s General Manager Grid Delivery said.

“The Cook Strait Cable Protection Zone exists to ensure our electricity supply is protected. The zone is an area of Cook Strait where no one can fish or put down an anchor – this is to ensure that the cables are not accidentally disturbed or damaged. Activities including fishing using nets, pots, lines, and diving are also prohibited.

“If you are out on the water in the Cook Strait, please take the time to look at a map so that you know where the cables are.

“A damaged cable could cause significant disruption to electricity and communications systems for New Zealanders as well as costing millions and taking many months to fix. We need boaties to take precautions not to damage the cables.

“Transpower is keen to help educate those fishing or boating in the Cook Strait to ensure the cables are protected,” Mark Ryall said.

For further information please contact Transpower’s media phone - 021 195 8613.
 

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.


ENDS 
 

Editors’ notes

  • Penalties for breaching the Submarine Cables and Pipelines Protection Act 1996 include fines of up to $250,000 and forfeiture of the vessel responsible.
  • The Cable Protection Zone is monitored 24 hours a day, seven days a week by the patrol vessel Seapatroller, as well as by on-call helicopter and protection officers, with support from Maritime Police as required.
  • Contact information, and a summary of information for mariners, fishers, divers, and the public can be found here - Cook Strait Cable Protection Zone (CPZ) | Transpower

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Transpower on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Golriz Ghahraman: Resigning After Acting “in ways that are completely out of character”


“It is a great honour to serve as a Member of Parliament. I am proud of my advocacy work on human rights and foreign affairs, and particularly proud of campaigns that resulted in practical improvements to the electoral laws governing donations and overseas voting. It is clear to me that my mental health is being badly affected by the stresses relating to my work. This has led me to act in ways that are completely out of character. I am not trying to excuse my actions, but I do want to explain them...
More

ALSO:


 
 


Government: Cancels Auckland Light Rail
The coalition Government continues to deliver on its 100-day plan with the decision to cancel the Auckland Light Rail project.
“Auckland Light Rail would have cost taxpayers $15 billion, with advice showing the cost could increase to $29.2 billion,” Transport Minister Simeon Brown says... More

Government: NZ Support For Strikes Against Houthis
Foreign Minister Winston Peters and Defence Minister Judith Collins KC today expressed New Zealand support for strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen threatening commercial shipping in the Red Sea... More


ACT: Climate Bill Will Save Jobs And Meet Obligations
“A Member’s Bill in my name provides a much fairer way for New Zealand to meet our climate obligations, and will keep thousands of highly paid jobs in our communities,” says ACT’s Climate Change spokesman Simon Court... More


Police: 100,000th firearm entered into the new Firearms Registry
Licenced firearms owners across the country have responded well to the Registry, with it taking just seven months to get to the 100,000th firearm recorded into the system... More

Government: Renews RBNZ Focus On Inflation

With Parliament having passed the RBNZ (Economic Objective) Amendment Bill, the Government has met its commitment to return the Reserve Bank to a single focus on inflation... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 