Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Toxic Algae Identified In Tukituki River

Wednesday, 17 January 2024, 10:05 am
Press Release: Hawke's Bay Regional Council

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council is urging swimmers and dog owners to stay alert for toxic algae in the Tukituki River after multiple blooms have been identified near Walker Road in Central Hawke’s Bay.

Regional Council Water Quality & Ecology Monitoring Team Lead Jordan Ellmers says toxic algae poses potential health risks for people and dogs if touched or ingested.

“We’ve had a spell of long, hot days in Hawke’s Bay - river levels are dropping, and water is moving slowly, creating the perfect environment for algal growth. The mats can vary in colour from brown/black when in the water to a pale brown/whitish colour when dry and should not be touched.”

“Toxic algae can emit a musky smell that’s particularly appealing to dogs. Once they’ve had a sniff, it can be hard to stop them from licking or eating it. As we begin to see toxic algae appearing in the shallows, we also encourage people to keep an eye on small children paddling in these areas as they are more likely to swallow water or touch algae and put it in their mouths.”

During summer, the Regional Council environmental monitoring team tests sites weekly along the Tukituki River, with additional sites on the Tūtaekurī and Esk rivers. The Walker Road section of the Tukituki River is currently listed as unsuitable for swimming on the Land Air Water Aotearoa (LAWA) website.

“It’s not possible to survey the entire length of each river, so people need to be aware of the risks at their swimming spot and take precautions when visiting. Toxic algae can detach from rocks and drift downstream to different parts of the riverbed, so always check the water before you take a dip,” says Ellmers.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Te Whatu Ora Medical Officer of Health Dr Bridget Wilson advises that anyone who gets sick after being in a riverbed should seek medical advice urgently from either their doctor or Healthline on 0800 611 116. Swallowing water containing toxic algae can cause serious illness with symptoms that can include vomiting, diarrhoea, and skin rashes.

Any dogs or other animals that appear unwell or are sick after being at the river should be seen immediately by a veterinarian.

Signage advising of toxic algae and associated risks has been installed at the Tamumu Bridge entrance while repair work is completed at Walker Road.

For comprehensive information including how to identify toxic algae and its potential risks, visit Toxic Algae | Hawke's Bay Regional Council (hbrc.govt.nz).

Further information on water quality at rivers, visit Land, Air, Water Aotearoa (LAWA) - Hawke's Bay region.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Hawke's Bay Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Golriz Ghahraman: Resigning After Acting “in ways that are completely out of character”


“It is a great honour to serve as a Member of Parliament. I am proud of my advocacy work on human rights and foreign affairs, and particularly proud of campaigns that resulted in practical improvements to the electoral laws governing donations and overseas voting. It is clear to me that my mental health is being badly affected by the stresses relating to my work. This has led me to act in ways that are completely out of character. I am not trying to excuse my actions, but I do want to explain them...
More

ALSO:


 
 


Government: Cancels Auckland Light Rail
The coalition Government continues to deliver on its 100-day plan with the decision to cancel the Auckland Light Rail project.
“Auckland Light Rail would have cost taxpayers $15 billion, with advice showing the cost could increase to $29.2 billion,” Transport Minister Simeon Brown says... More

Government: NZ Support For Strikes Against Houthis
Foreign Minister Winston Peters and Defence Minister Judith Collins KC today expressed New Zealand support for strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen threatening commercial shipping in the Red Sea... More


ACT: Climate Bill Will Save Jobs And Meet Obligations
“A Member’s Bill in my name provides a much fairer way for New Zealand to meet our climate obligations, and will keep thousands of highly paid jobs in our communities,” says ACT’s Climate Change spokesman Simon Court... More


Police: 100,000th firearm entered into the new Firearms Registry
Licenced firearms owners across the country have responded well to the Registry, with it taking just seven months to get to the 100,000th firearm recorded into the system... More

Government: Renews RBNZ Focus On Inflation

With Parliament having passed the RBNZ (Economic Objective) Amendment Bill, the Government has met its commitment to return the Reserve Bank to a single focus on inflation... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 