Police Make Arrests In Relation To Manurewa Homicide

Counties Manukau Police have charged two men in relation to a homicide investigation in Manurewa earlier this month.

Detective Senior Sergeant Rob Hunkin, Counties Manukau CIB, says Police investigating the incident on Addington Avenue on Monday 1 January have this morning located two persons believed to be involved.

“A 19-year-old male has been arrested and charged with murder, wounding with intent, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

“Additionally, an 18-year-old male has also been arrested in relation to the matter, and has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.”

“Both men are due to appear in the Manukau District Court today, Wednesday 17 January,” Detective Senior Sergeant Hunkin says.

Police note an interim non-publication order is in place regarding the identity of the victim.

Detective Senior Sergeant Hunkin says the homicide investigation remains ongoing.

“Police cannot rule out further arrests or charges as our enquiries continue.

“We are continuing to appeal to the public for any information which may assist us with our investigation.”

This can be provided via our 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report.

Please reference file number 240101/2378.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

