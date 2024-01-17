Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Police statement on shoplifting investigation

Wednesday, 17 January 2024, 4:18 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police can advise charges have been laid as part of an investigation into shoplifting reports that are subject to ongoing public interest.

Today, a 43-year-old woman has been summonsed to appear in the Auckland District Court on two charges of shoplifting.

These charges relate to incidents at a Ponsonby retailer that allegedly occurred on 21 and 23 December 2023.

The woman is expected to appear in the Auckland District Court on 1 February 2024.

Police are continuing to investigate, but given matters are before the Court we are limited in further comment.
 

