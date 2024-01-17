Police statement on shoplifting investigation

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
According to Act Party leader David Seymour, if we gave 16 year olds the vote and allowed teachers to teach civics classes in high school, the result would be… Well, let Seymour himself paint the picture: The final recommendations of the independent Electoral Review released today would set New Zealand on course for a permanent left-wing government. Goodness gracious me. So… If the truth was allowed to set you free, you would vote for the left for ever, and for always... More
Government: Cancels Auckland Light Rail The coalition Government continues to deliver on its 100-day plan with the decision to cancel the Auckland Light Rail project. “Auckland Light Rail would have cost taxpayers $15 billion, with advice showing the cost could increase to $29.2 billion,” Transport Minister Simeon Brown says... More