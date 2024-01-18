Crash Causing Delays, Waikato Expressway

Police advise motorists to expect delays following a crash on the Waikato Expressway this morning.

The single-vehicle crash, in the northbound lanes near Beaver Road, was reported to Police around 7.40am.

At this stage, no serious injuries have been reported.

One lane is currently open and Police advise motorists travelling northbound to expect some delays while the scene is cleared.

We thank motorists for their patience.

