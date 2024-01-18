Manslaughter Charge Filed Following Fatal Crash, West Melton

Police have charged a 15-year-old youth with manslaughter following a fatal crash in West Melton, on 7 August 2023.

One person died at the scene and one person was transported to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition.

The youth is scheduled to appear in Christchurch Youth Court on Thursday 18 January.

He has name suppression and as the matter is before the court, Police are unable to provide further information at this time.

