Update: Murder Charge In Homicide Investigation

Thursday, 18 January 2024, 2:21 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Today Western Bay of Plenty Police have arrested and charged a 22-year-old man with the murder of Harley Shrimpton. A further charge of aggravated robbery has also been laid against this man and he is currently facing charges of kidnapping in relation to Shrimpton. He is remanded in custody and due to appear in Tauranga High Court on 7 February.

While today’s murder charge won’t bring Harley back, it has come as a huge relief for the Shrimpton family, who have spent their first Christmas without him. They’ve continued to receive support from Police during this time.

Police and Harley’s family wish to acknowledge the significant public support shown following Harley‘s disappearance, to thank everyone who has come forward with information during the course of the investigation, and to urge anyone with information that could assist the investigation to contact Police. Harley’s family has asked for privacy at this time.

Today’s charge signals a key development in the investigation, but Police are not ruling out laying further charges against people who assisted the murder-accused during and after the incident.

We remain committed to holding to account all those who played a part in the death of Harley Shrimpton and we are confident that the investigation is now beginning to hone in on the others involved.

The investigation continues to focus on Harley’s movements after he was taken from a motor vehicle in Mount Maunganui on the afternoon of 3 November 2023 and subsequently into the Poripori Road area where his body was later found.

Our investigation team continue to follow strong lines of enquiry and it’s important that anyone with information comes forward to Police.

Information can be passed to Police via our 105 phone service, or by going online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 and using 'Update Report', referencing file number 231117/9085.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org

