Do You Know This Woman?

Police are appealing for the public's help to reunite this woman with her family.

She was located today in a wheelchair on State Highway One in Pakaraka.

The woman has shoulder length grey hair and is wearing a pink top.

It is possible she is from Auckland.

If you know this woman, please call Police on 105 quoting job number P057476015.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

