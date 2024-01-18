Road closed - Serious Crash Canal West Road, Waitakaruru, Waita - Waikato

Canal West Road, Waitakaruru, Waita, is closed following a serious crash.

The two vehicle collision was reported just after 4pm.

Initial indications are that one person is in a serious condition.

The Serious Crash Unit are attending.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

