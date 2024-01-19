Information Sought Following Assault, Porirua

Porirua Police are investigating a serious assault outside a Lydney Place bar, around 1:30am on 17 December.

As a result, two males received significant injuries, with one requiring surgery.

Police are looking to identify the male pictured, as we believe he may be able to assist with our enquiries.

We would also like to speak to members of the public who witnessed the incident, and anyone who has video footage of the assault.

Police can be contacted by calling 105, or making a report online at 105.police.govt.nz clicking “Update Report”. Please reference file number 231217/0854.

Information can also be provided anonymously to CrimeStoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

