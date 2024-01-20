SH6 Ross to Makarora now open

State Highway 6 between Ross and Makarora has now reopened as of 0900 this morning.

NZTA has advised there are no significant issues. Motorists should continue to take care during wet weather driving conditions.

MetService has also lifted all weather warnings for the Westland, Grey and Buller districts.

