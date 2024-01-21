Homicide Investigation, Rangitikei District

Detective Inspector Craig Sheridan:

Police are following strong lines of inquiry in a homicide investigation underway in Rangitikei District.

Officers were called to a property on Makohine Lane, Ohingaiti about 3:25am today after reports of man having being shot.

He was transported to Whanganui Hospital in a critical condition, where he later died.

Inquiries are ongoing at several addresses in the area today, and Police will be speaking with a number of people.

More information will be provided when we are in a position to do so.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

