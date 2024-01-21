Update - Homicide, Rangitikei

Police investigating the homicide of a man in Rangitikei District are speaking with a person in relation to the investigation.

A man died in Whanganui Hospital of his injuries after officers attended a Ohingaiti address around 3:25am.

Police also believe there is no ongoing risk to the public.

An update is expected tomorrow.

