Have you seen Mark?

Canterbury Police are appealing for the public's help to find 43-year-old Mark.

He hasn't been heard from since Saturday night, and his family have concerns for his wellbeing.

Mark is likely to be in the Christchurch or Rolleston area.

If you’ve seen Mark, or have information which might help us find him, please get in touch via 105 and quote file number 240122/9980.

