Aerocool Rescue Helicopter Performs Three Winch Rescues Over The Weekend

Over the weekend, your Aerocool Rescue Helicopter responded to three winch missions within the Bay of Plenty coastal and surrounding regions.

On Saturday afternoon, January 20th, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter (IRU relief) was tasked to Mauao for a woman in her 40s who was suffering from a serious medical event and subsequent fall on the summit track, resulting in multiple injuries. Surf Life Saving tended to the patients first aid before the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter crew winched her off the track and flew her to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment.

Later that evening, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was tasked to another winch mission at Kohi Point in Whakatane. A teenage female had lost her footing off a rock and sustained injuries. The patient was winched off the rocks by the onboard rescue helicopter crew and flown to Whakatane Hospital for further treatment.

On Sunday afternoon, January 21st, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Te Puke for a male in his 20s who had fallen onto rocks from a significant height. The Aerocool Rescue Helicopter had landed nearby, and after careful assessment, it was determined that a winch operation was necessary due to the patient's injuries and location. The patient was prepped for winch and was hoisted off the stream edge and airlifted to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment.

