Quick thinking by off-duty cop puts pair in court

A quick-thinking off-duty officer has helped put two people before the court following a fleeing driver incident overnight.

At around 2.10am, the off-duty member noticed three vehicles drive off at speed from outside a property in Huapai.

Waitematā North Area Prevention Manager, Senior Sergeant Roger Small says the officer noticed broken glass on the road and contacted Police immediately.

“A short time later a unit observed three vehicles, one stolen, travelling in convoy on Mahi Road, Helensville.

“All three have taken off at speed upon noticing the Police vehicle. We have elected not to pursue and maintained observations on the vehicles.”

Senior Sergeant Small says another unit spotted two of the vehicles travelling southbound on State Highway One.

The Police Eagle helicopter was soon in the area and began to monitor vehicle’s movements as it headed westbound onto State Highway 18, before taking the Squadron Road off ramp.

“Two passengers from the vehicle then fled and attempted to hide but were quickly located and taken into custody without incident.

“The vehicle was spiked but carried along Hobsonville Road until it lost control and the driver, and two remaining occupants, ran through properties on Suncrest Drive, before being taken into custody by Delta.

“Our teams will continue to work hard to hold offenders to account for these types of noisome behaviours.”

A 20-year-old man will appear in Waitākere District Court today charged with burglary, unlawfully taking a motor vehicle and reckless driving.

A 14-year-old was charged with unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle and will appear in Waitākere Youth Court today.

A 15-year-old and two 16-year-olds were referred to Youth Aid Services.

