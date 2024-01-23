Train incident, Meadowbank

One person has died after being struck by a train in Meadowbank this morning.

Emergency services are currently responding to the incident, near Manapau Street, which was reported around 8.40am.

Trains in the area have been stopped due to the incident.

Police advise commuters to please avoid the area where possible and to expect delays if travelling.

