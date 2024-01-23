Update: Enquiries To Locate Marokopa Family

The investigation team working on this case have one focus – to bring Ember, Maverick and Jayda home.

We believe Tom and the children are hiding out in Western Waikato within Marokopa or the surrounding areas. Although the environment is challenging for investigators, we continue to devote resources to this operation and follow up on all reported sightings.

We continue to review existing evidence and new information, and appeal to the community to pass on any details that could help the three children be reunited with their family. At this time, there is no plan to offer a reward.

While we cannot comment on speculation about any assistance or support Phillips may be receiving, or rumours around the Te Kuiti bank robbery and who the possible accomplice could be, we have previously confirmed that Phillips is the suspect of the attempted burglary of the Piopio superette store.

Tom Phillips faces charges in relation to aggravated robbery, aggravated wounding, and unlawful possession of a firearm. Police consider him to be armed and he should not be approached.

Sightings of Phillips should be reported to Police by calling 111 immediately. Information after the fact can be passed on by calling 105, or making a report online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update Report”. Please reference the file number 230516/7295.

Alternatively, you can contact Police via the dedicated email address – op.curly@police.govt.nz(link sends e-mail)

Information can also be provided anonymously to CrimeStoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

Acting Detective Inspector Andrew Saunders

